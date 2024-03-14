D&D’s Tomb of Annihilation is 48% off in killer Amazon deal

Deal with the Death Curse, the deadly jungles of Chult, and the maniacal Lich Acererak in this top-tier D&D 5e adventure.

Tomb of Annihilation is an homage to classic D&D’s legendary player-killing Tomb of Horrors, but it’s so much more besides. Not content with simply bringing a little of that adventure’s lethal fun into the present, Tomb of Annihilation is a gripping, high-stakes campaign that will entertain any party willing to roll the dice and venture inside.

WOTC

Tomb of Annihilation is an incredible D&D experience, particularly for parties that value exploration. On an expedition to the jungles of Chult, players will fight their way through deadly dinosaurs, marauders, and more in order to reach their destination: A Tomb of dead gods and impossible rewards.

While this adventure module doesn’t have quite the same abundance of player-punishing options its original namesake does, Tomb of Annihilation comes with a sting in the tail.

Regular D&D players may come to view death as a mere slap on the wrist, thanks to the abundance of affordable resurrection magic. But things aren’t so simple at the onset of this adventure, and players will need to weigh up risk and reward as they venture towards the Tomb…

Many of D&D 5e’s sourcebooks and adventure modules re-imagine and update classic settings and adventure. Curse of Strahd brought Ravenloft into the present to rave reviews, and recent setting books like Planescape and Seplljammer have adapted fan-favorite settings to mixed results.

Tomb of Annihilation may take inspiration from the past, but it’s an incredible new adventure in its own right, one worth picking up for new and old D&D fans alike.

