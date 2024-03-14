Survival D&D game coming from Disney Dreamlight Valley devs

The Disney Dreamlight Valley devs, Gameloft, have announced an upcoming D&D survival game built around collaboration, intense battles, and its classic life simulation many know and love.

Disney Dreamlight Valley and Dungeons & Dragons aren’t usually two games that go together, with one being a lovely cozy game filled with Disney characters, and the other honing in on epic action, intense roleplay, and enough tactics to fill tons of books filled with rules.

Nevertheless, they’ve come together after Gameloft, the Disney Dreamlight Valley devs have revealed a collaboration with Hasbro to bring an exciting new Dungeons & Dragons game to eager players around the world.

What is the upcoming D&D game by Gameloft?

Wizards of The Coast

Shared via Gameloft, we know the upcoming D&D game will be a co-op, action RPG with survival and life simulation mechanics.

From the press release:

“The game, set in the mythical Forgotten Realms within the Dungeons & Dragons universe, will bring unique cooperative gameplay built around an innovative hybrid of survival, life simulation, and action RPG.”

After all, collaboration and cooperation are key aspects of the popular TTRPG and are vital to transfer to a video game of the same caliber.

They went on to add that “players can expect an adventure where the rich lore of this legendary franchise meets real-time survival in a unique campaign of resilience, camaraderie, and danger at nearly every turn.”

While Baldur’s Gate 3 was turn-based, it seems we’ll be getting a more real-time action adventure from Gameloft, with its classic life simulation design we’ve seen in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is the Survival D&D game set?

The currently unnamed Survival D&D game by Gameloft will be set in the Forgotten Realms in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Such key locations include Neverwinter, The Dragon Coast, Waterdeep, the Sword Coast (which includes Baldur’s Gate) and so many more stunning locations. Naturally, there’s no word on a focus for this game, but there’s plenty of choice.

While there’s not currently an announced release date, we will be sure to update this article with any new information, so be sure to check back soon.

While there's not currently an announced release date, we will be sure to update this article with any new information, so be sure to check back soon.