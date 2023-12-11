DayZ celebrates 10th anniversary with “savage” spoof of The Day Before’s closure letter

The Day Before’s launch has been nothing short of disastrous, and the studio’s closure letter opened the door for DayZ to savagely celebrate its 10th anniversary.

If you’ve been following industry headlines recently, you’ll have seen the commotion surrounding The Day Before. Numerous delays and a random trademark battle couldn’t stop this game from hitting the top of Steam’s wishlist charts.

That all changed when the game’s early access window started, with waves of players peeved at the final product. It all culminated with developer Fntastic announcing its shutdown days after The Day Before launched.

On the other side of the gaming industry, DayZ turns 10, and Bohemia Interactive took the time to celebrate with a lighthearted spoof.

Bohemia Interactive

DayZ 10th anniversary letter mirrors The Day Before’s closure

DayZ was released as a standalone mod back in 2012, but it captured so much success that its creators went on to convert it into a full title. Ten years later, it’s still receiving content support, with the latest patch breaking its decade-long player count record.

Conversely, Fntastic’s The Day Before hasn’t matched the hype it garnered, and the developers released a closure letter detailing its shutdown days after launch. It seems that Bohemia Interactive has seen the letter, as hours after the closure letter arrived, Bohemia released a thank you letter nearly identical to Fntastic’s closure letter.

The letter is all made better with its fantastic end signature of “dead game” crossed out.

As mentioned, The Day Before peeved off tons of players. The shouts of “scam game” were through the roof during the lead-up to launch, and it only worsened when the game arrived. It got to the point where the developers released a statement telling players to stop labeling the game a scam.

Fans loved the spoof, and plenty of replies congratulated the studio for the tenth anniversary and for savagely ripping The Day Before. Even the official Rust Twitter/X account got in on the fun:

As the news continues to pour out, don’t be surprised if you see more teams adopt this template and make it their own.