Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch will release with Robert Pattison’s suit following leak

Following a bizarre leak last month, Rocksteady has confirmed Batman: Arkham Trilogy’s upcoming Nintendo Switch port will include Robert Pattison’s The Batman suit as a timed exclusive.

Rocksteady’s acclaimed Batman: Arkham Trilogy is finally coming to Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023, and, in addition to the beloved games and all of their DLC, Switch players are getting an additional treat included in the port.

Robert Pattison’s suit from 2022’s The Batman will be added to the games as part of the release. This comes a month after The Batsuit leaked via a brief, accidental release on the Epic Games Store.

Robert Pattison’s The Batman suit will debut in Arkham Trilogy’s Switch port

The news of the suit’s inclusion as part of Batman: Arkham Trilogy’s Switch port came at the end of the game’s launch trailer, which is available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

The fine print explains that The Batman suit will be available first on Nintendo Switch, with plans to bring it to other platforms “at a later date.”

Back on October 26, some players on the Epic Games Store spotted Pattison’s suit had been added to the game. However, this was pretty quickly removed with no explanation.

This latest trailer confirms what many suspected to be the case, with the suit’s release being tied to the Switch port.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy’s Switch port is releasing just a couple of months ahead of the next game in Rocksteady’s franchise, as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to release on February 2, 2024.

Set years after the trilogy, the game follows supervillains/anti-heroes Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark as they take on brainwashed Justice League members. This includes Batman, with Arkham Trilogy actor Kevin Conroy posthumously reprising his role as the Caped Crusader.

