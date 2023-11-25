Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s “hilarious” Lae’zel run spirals into epic disaster

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s decision to role-play as Lae’zel turned out to be a “hilarious” but ultimately disastrous gameplay experience.

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 encourages players to dive deep into their characters’ personalities, making choices that align with their backgrounds and traits.

For example, a player who opts to role-play as an Origin character like Lae’zel, a Githyanki warrior known for her fierce and unyielding nature, means adopting her harsh and direct approach from the very start of the game.

Article continues after ad

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 is regarded as one of the best role-playing games of all time, it doesn’t mean that every role-playing experience within the game is as enjoyable as the rest — as one player learned.

Article continues after ad

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan took to Reddit to share their role-playing experience as Origin Lae’zel playthrough in what they described as a “complete s**tshow.”

Following Lae’zel’s desires ended up being hilariously chaotic for the player, who noted several scenarios that spiraled out of control.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The player highlighted examples of how Lae’zel’s strong conviction would lead to a swift and certain death, such as how being upfront with Voss near the Mountain Pass resulted in the severely under-leveled group being “completely trounced.”

But if you somehow manage to survive that would-be massacre, Laezel’s overwhelming desire to press on to the Githyanki creche would lead to another dire situation involving the Inquisitor and another far-too-difficult battle with the Githyanki.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Again, in the unlikely scenario that the group isn’t slain then and there, the best options for a potential cure are now dead or inaccessible.

And after all of this, the player notes, “You are now being hunted by the Githyanki, still infected (and likely lobotomized by the Zaith’isk), your best bet at a cure is either a hag or a literal devil. You are likely still underleveled.”

As another Baldur’s Gate 3 fan pointed out in the comments section, “Shows how much Lae’zel needed Tav and the other companions. Whenever she runs off on her own, she mucks things up. I love her to death, but wow did she need friends.”

Article continues after ad