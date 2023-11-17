Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds clever way to get Lae’zel to be quiet in Camp

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a creative way to stop Lae’zel from sharpening her sword and making a racket at Camp.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, your Camp is a place to rest and check in with your companions between adventures.

It’s a relaxing place – for the most part – that provides a respite from all the dangers of the rest of the game. Still, sometimes, you may find it frustratingly hard to relax with all that racket your companions are making.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, one player has found a super simple way to get Lae’zel to quiet down in Camp.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Stop Lae’zel from sharpening her sword in Camp by taking it away

Those who have been adventuring with the Githyanki warrior will know that she takes good care of her weapons. So much so that she’ll spend a lot of her time in Camp sharpening her sword.

Realistically, this makes a sharpening noise that can be rather distracting or downright grating after a while.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fortunately, Reddit user Avelera discovered a very simple solution and shared it on the BaldursGate3 subreddit: taking her sword away.

Article continues after ad

As they say, “equipping Lae’zel with a hammer or mace or otherwise non-edged weapon does in fact stop her from constantly wandering over to the whetstone as an idle animation.” This in turn stops the sharpening noise from disrupting your peaceful Camp.

Article continues after ad

After all, “You can’t sharpen them! And neither can Lae’zel!”

It’s a remarkably simple, if not somewhat obvious solution to the problem. Beyond that, the fact that Lae’zel changes behavior based on what weapon you give her speaks to the level of detail and forethought developer Larian Studios put into the Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.