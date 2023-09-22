Baldur’s Gate 3 players call for key feature that is still missing

Baldur’s Gate 3 arguably has all an RPG could want. It’s got a touching story, beloved characters, and tons of versatility – however, not all players feel it’s got everything they need. With many calling for a brand-new key feature.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 being a Dungeons and Dragons game, there is one thing that it holds above many other RPGs. The ability to truly engross the player into each Companion story, main quest, and side adventure, all while keeping combat both thrilling and tactical.

However, one element of D&D that many adore isn’t reflected in Baldur’s Gate 3 – the awesome death scenes after taking down a tricky boss. Now, thousands of players are calling for its implementation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players beg Larian Studios for key death feature

Posting on Reddit, one user shared what they thought the game was missing, highlighting that it was “Dramatic death scenes.” They went on to explain how: “After slaughtering a main boss or enemy I’ve grown to hate over the course of 100+ hours, why can’t we get a cute little scene where they gasp for breath as they drown in their own blood, meekly uttering some curse at you, and giving you one last dialogue option to send them to hell? Instead, they kinda just flop or explode, which can be fun too, but still. I’d like some satisfaction!”

The post quickly gained tons of traction, with over 11,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments at the time of writing. Most players supported the idea, wishing it could be added to the game in future patches.

Plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans shared their comparisons with their own D&D games, highlighting how “In my tabletop games vividly describing death blows is one of my favorite things, it is kind of a shame that BG3 doesn’t really make finishing boss fights exciting.”

They went on to explain that “Even if it was a Skyrim style bullet-time thing showing a closeup of whatever attack connecting would be cool. Wouldn’t want it for every enemy but the main bad guy of each encounter would be nice.”

It’s worth noting, that some of the major bosses in the game do have death cutscenes, but others seem to be lacking, prompting thousands to call for this new feature to be added. Who knows, it could eventually be added in an upcoming patch, Larian has just added a highly demanded feature in their third patch after all.

