All Slither.io codes (September 2021) – how to get free special skins

Since starting off as a web-based game before gaining popularity on mobile devices, Slither.io has enabled codes for free special skins to use on your slithering character.

There are no exact definitions for what exactly an IO game is, but many consider that as long as it is free to play, browser-based, multiplayer, and has minimalist graphics, it fits the bill. With this list from Toms Guide, we can see there are quite a few games based on this style with both computer browser and mobile device options.

One of the most popular of these is slither.io, thanks to its extensive list of free-to-use codes for character skins that seem to hardly ever become inactive.

What do Slither.io codes give you?

Slither codes give you special cosmetics to decorate your character with, usually consisting of a headpiece, glasses, and a special hairstyle.

How do you redeem Slither.io codes?

When you launch the game on your mobile device of choice, you will be met with an option in the top-right of your screen that is labeled ‘Enter Code.’ Unfortunately at the time of writing, the slither.io website does not allow you to redeem these free codes.

Click the button and enter your code to redeem the rewards.

All working Slither.io codes

The currently active list of free Slither.io codes is updated rather infrequently. As a trade-off for constantly available free items, the developer doesn’t add to this list very often.

Code Reward Region 0056-6697-1963 Hard hat, wings, Crown Worldwide 0577-9466-2919 Cat-eye glasses, red cape Worldwide 0368-9044-0388 Deerstalker hat, bat wings Worldwide 0139-6516-0269 Rabbit ears, visor Worldwide 0150-6765-3242 Joke glasses, mustache, monocle, heart glasses Worldwide 0351-6343-0591 Pink star glasses, unicorn horn, blonde wig Worldwide 0465-2156-5071 Reindeer antlers, black wig, spiral hypnosis glasses Worldwide 0295-1038-1704 Star glasses, brown wig, blue glasses Worldwide 0334-1842-7574 Baseball hat and headphones Worldwide 0309-9703-3794 Red wig, green tie, spiked headband Worldwide 0068-5256-3709 Bear ears, angel wings, graduation cap Worldwide

We’ll keep this guide updated as the developer releases more free codes. In the meantime, you can check out other guides and gaming news on our hub.