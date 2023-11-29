Gaming

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition cheats: How to unlock & use AOE2 cheat codes on PC & Xbox

Age of Empires 2 definitive edition cheatsXbox Game Studios

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition features cheat codes that you can mess around with and have fun. Here’s how to activate cheats for AOE2 on PC and Xbox.

Since its original 1999 release, Age of Empires 2 has famously had a lot of cheat codes, ranging from giving you a slight advantage on the battlefield, to just having a bizarre amount of wacky fun. And its 2019 remaster AOE2 Definitive Edition also features the same vibe.

So if you want to have a little fun in the campaigns or mess around in a single-player Random Map game, we have a full list of every cheat code in Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, including how to activate them on PC and Xbox.

Age of Empires 2 definitive edition cheats chat boxXbox Game Studios

How to unlock cheats in Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition on PC

To unlock cheats in Age of Empires 2 on PC, all you need to do is simply press ‘Enter’ while in-game to bring up the chat box. Then you can type in your cheat code and press Enter again to activate it. For random maps and online games, you also need to make sure cheats are enabled in the lobby screen.

If the text you’ve written appears as an in-game chat message, it means you have misspelled the cheat and will need to type it again.

It’s also worth noting that activating cheats in AOE2: Definitive Edition will disable achievements.

Age of Empires 2 definitive edition cheats chat box 2 (1)Xbox Game Studios

How to unlock cheats in Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition on Xbox

To unlock cheats in Age of Empires 2 for Xbox, hold down the Left Trigger (LT) and press ‘View’ (it’s the button on the controller represented by two overlapping rectangles). This will bring up the Quick Taunts menu. Press Left Trigger again to enter the Cheats menu.

From here, you can navigate the Cheats menu to find the right cheats you wish to activate. Unlike the PC version, these cheats are available to activate at the simple press of a button instead of requiring you to type them out.

Similar to the PC version of AOE2, activating cheat codes will disable achievements. So be sure to not be chasing after any achievements if you’re going to be activating cheats.

Age of Empires 2 definitive edition cheats car (1)Xbox Game Studios

All Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition cheats

Here is the full list of cheats that you can activate in Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition across PC and Xbox.

CHEAT CODEEFFECT
catzorSpawns a cat riding a jetpack shark
aegisAll actions such as building, training, gathering resources, and researching are completed instantly for all players
natural wondersControl wildlife units
furious the monkey boyCreates a “Furious the Monkey Boy” unit
i don’t existCreates a “Penguin” unit
to smithereensCreates a “Saboteur” unit
i love the monkey headCreates a “VMDL” unit
photon manCreates a “Photon Man” unit
how do you turn this onCreates an “AC Cobra” unit
alpaca simulatorCreates an “Alfred the Alpaca” unit
cheese steak jimmy’sGives 10,000 food
robin hoodGives 10,000 gold
rock onGives 10,000 stone
lumberjackGives 10,000 wood
ninjaluiGives 100,000 of all resources
ninjaconnorGives 100,000 of all resources
rowshepGives 100,000 of all resources
resignInstantly lose
black deathKills all other civilisations including allies, except yours
torpedo #Kills player # (replace # with 1-8)
wimpywimpywimpyKills you
poloRemoves fog of war, re-enter to enable fog of war
marcoReveals entire map, re-enter to hide map
woof woofTransforms birds into flying caped dogs
i r winnerInstant win
going above and beyondYou can research the same technology up to 256 times to stack its effects
nouiToggles the UI elements on the screen
put on your capesTransforms all player infantry units into Elite Teutonic Knights

And those are all the cheats we have for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. Be sure to check out our other Age of Empires content.

Age of Empires