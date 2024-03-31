Neal Maupay roasts Manchester United star Scott McTominay after latest row

Brentford forward Neal Maupay is developing a reputation as the Premier League’s biggest wind up merchant and Manchester United star Scott McTominay has become his latest target.

Maupay was part of a Bees side that were very unlucky not to beat Manchester United on Saturday, as they dominated their opponents in pretty much every statistical metric.

That said, Thomas Frank’s side still had to rely on a stoppage time equalizer from Kristoffer Ajer to cancel out Mason Mount’s opening goal for the Red Devils.

But it wasn’t the goals that stole the headlines, rather a scuffle between Maupay and McTominay towards the end of the game.

The pair had to be separated in the Brentford penalty area after a coming together and Maupay took to social media at full-time to poke fun at his rival.

The French forward tweeted a photo of him and McTominay coming to blows, accompanied with the caption: “This fan was desperate for my shirt.”

It is not the first time Maupay has rubbed up an opposition player the wrong way. He had a heated exchange with Man City defender Kyle Walker earlier this season, with the England international having to be calmed down after a comment made by Maupay.

He also exchanged blows on social media with James Maddison earlier this year after he mimicked the Tottenham star’s goal celebration during Brentford’s 3-2 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.