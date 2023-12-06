Woman who ordered chicken pizza stunned after getting more than she bargained for

A woman who ordered a chicken pizza from an undisclosed food store got more than she bargained for after opening up the box, and the internet is pretty shocked but it.

In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, a woman who ordered a chicken pizza was stunned when she opened up the lid of the box and saw what was inside.

Instead of being topped with regular chicken pieces like you might expect, the cheese and marinara pizza was loaded with breaded and unbreaded chicken thighs and drumsticks. These were all clearly still on the bone.

“I’m not complaining,” Fatima says, “I’ve just never seen a pizza like this.”

TikTok stunned by unusual chicken pizza

TikTok commenters were quick to react to the odd food item, and were put off by the unusual creation: “Not the full chicken pieces being garnish,” one wrote.

Another stated that “the first red flag was it being square.”

People urged the woman to complain to the restaurant about the concoction, while others were desperate to know where the pizza was actually from.

After begging to know the location of the restaurant, one user claimed that they lived in the town where the pizza was being sold, claiming that it was from “Kupferquelle Resort.”

Kupferquelle Resort is located in Tsumeb Namibia, Southern Africa.

Wherever the pizza is really from, it’s certainly left us with more questions than answers.