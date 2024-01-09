Where to buy TikTok’s viral cotton candy rainbow cake

TikTok’s viral cotton candy rainbow cake has gained the likes of many. Here are the details about where to buy one.

Foodies of everything sweet have united to share in the likes of one of TikTok’s latest viral food trends — a cotton candy rainbow cake.

The cotton candy rainbow cake has been tried and tested, surpassing the expectations of many.

Here are all the details about where to buy one.

Cotton candy rainbow cake comes with five layers of different flavors

Product reviewer, Emily Albert, took to TikTok to share her opinion of the viral cotton candy rainbow cake.

Towered with multiple layers blasting with flavor, Albert took a bite of each color to give an honest and thorough review.

Flavorwise, the cotton candy rainbow cake consists of watermelon, mango peach, lemonade, tropical kiwi, and blueberry.

The cake also comes with sprinkles — which reluctantly don’t stick to the cake, however, add even more excitement to the indulgence.

Albert’s viewers who want to try the cotton candy rainbow cake, which she gave a 10/10, commented on how “cool” and “satisfying” it looked.

But where does one find the viral cotton candy rainbow cake? Well, the company, The Cloud Cake, is its creator and distributor. Buyers can find their site online, where they ship up to 180 days in advance. As for the price, one cake sells for $30.

