This Chick-fil-A “Chicky Bowl” food hack is a game-changer

A TikToker has invented this awesome Chick-fil-A food hack that will satisfy all your junk food cravings.

This TikToker has invented a game-changing Chick-fil-A recipe, and all you need is a mixing bowl, a Chick-fil-A order, and some Frank’s Red Hot sauce.

You’ll want to head to your local Chick-fil-A and place an order for waffle fries, chicken tenders of your choosing, a portion of mac and cheese, and a couple of pots of ranch, and Chick-fil-A sauce.

Although the woman in this video uses chicken nuggets, you can use chicken strips or if you want the meal to have (slightly) fewer calories, you can use grilled chicken nuggets.

You’ll then need to cut up your chicken into bite-sized pieces, and dump all of the food into a mixing bowl along with one pot of ranch, two pots of Chick-fil-A sauce, and add two or three dashes of Frank’s Red Hot sauce for an extra kick.

The TikToker, who used to work at Buffalo Wild Wings, then places a lid on her mixing bowl and tosses the ingredients in a circular motion. She used to coat chicken wings for a living, so you know this mixing technique will ensure that everything is nicely coated with the sauce.

Aptly named a “Chicky Bowl” by the TikToker’s husband, someone in the comments described this meal as a “KFC bowl with Chick-fil-A ingredients.”

Another viewer called this hack “genius” and the TikToker herself claims that this hack is “going to change your life.” So, give it a try.