Starbucks reveal 2024 winter menu

Starbucks have released their winter menu ready for fans to enjoy in 2024, with a whole bunch of exciting new options.
Many of us will feel the loss as Starbucks’ Christmas menu draws to its close. Just how are we supposed to live without our beloved Peppermint Mocha?
Thankfully, the company have announced that they’ll be bringing a whole host of fan favorites to store, as well as a bunch of new items. Here’s the lowdown on the Starbucks winter menu.
What’s on the Starbucks winter menu 2024?
Fans can get excited, as they’ll be able to indulge in a whole host of different treats at Starbucks over the winter months:
- Pistachio latte
- Pistachio cream cold brew
- Iced hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso.
- Potato cheddar chive bakes
- Chicken maple butter and egg sandwich
- Vanilla bean custard danish
- Valentines cake pop
- Oleato oatmilk latte
- Oleato golden foam iced oatmilk
These items will be available from January 3 for fans to indulge in.
If you’re trying to watch your weight after this holiday season, then fear not, as Starbucks offers fans some low calorie options to indulge in.
Please note that this menu is for US fans only, and will not be available nationwide.