Rollie Eggmaster disgusts internet with bizarre “egg turd” cooking method

A video of a cooking device called the Rollie Eggmaster has gone viral on the internet for the appearance of the egg it produced.

Food technology devices have made cooking advanced meals and recipes easier than ever before, allowing people to imitate Michelin Star level cuisine right from their home kitchen.

One company set out to be a big name in the Food Tech market with their product “Rollie Eggmaster,” which put forth the USP (Unique Selling Point) of allowing people to cook delicious eggs quickly.

However, after a video surfaced showing the results of the Rollie Eggmaster, people could not believe the kitchen device intentionally made the egg look the way it did.

Internet brands Rollie device as “egg turd” maker

The Rollie Eggmaster had made one customer so happy that they decided to share the results of using it on social media:

“Rollie Eggmaster will be the name of my firstborn son,” they joked, sharing a video of the machine churning out a cooked egg in an interesting shape.

Viewers did not find the appearance of the egg as appetizing as the original user, and one person described it as something you most definitely not want to eat:

“Egg turd,” they said. Others wondered if the egg was even supposed to look like that. “Is the device shitting the cooked egg back out intentional?” said another viewer.

However, while most people couldn’t look past the aesthetics of the food produced by the machine, others thought that with the right complimenting food it might actually taste quite nice: “NGL tho. Throw one of those breakfast sausage links in there and add the egg behind it. Put that on like a toasted hotdog bun. Top that with a little syrup. You’d be in business”.

Still, despite some finding it appetizing, I’m sure that an egg log won’t be on the menu for many people any time soon.