Panera Bread worker claims company fired woman 2 days after giving birth

A woman has claimed that Panera Bread allegedly fired an employee two days after she gave birth, sparking criticism online.

In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, a woman who works for popular chain Panera Bread alleged the company fired another woman only days after she gave birth.

In the video, which has gained over 77,000 views, worker Holleh said: “Over the past several months, Panera Bread has been letting go (of) managers and directors, specifically of the bakery department, including people that have worked there for over 10 years—just eliminating their jobs.”

The TikToker claimed that one of the people fired by the company included her friend.

“One of them being my friend who just gave birth. Two days after she gave birth, they eliminated her job… She’s been with the company for multiple years…They did this to her right before the holidays, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they just get rid of the bakery section altogether.”

“F**k Panera Bread. I will never support them,” Holleh states. The video has gained a lot of attention after going viral, with many quick to defend Holleh and the other workers at the company.

The chain has also faced some criticism for increased menu prices. After Holleh posted the video in question, some said that they’ve stopped visiting the chain.

One commented, “We went recently because we got a $25 gift card… 2 sandwiches, no drinks, $26!! Immediately said we’re never going back.” Another concurred, “It’s legit cheaper to go anywhere else than Panera. Even Olive Garden is Cheaper now.”

Some commenters addressed fast food price increases in general, saying “It’s not just Panera. Lots of companies are doing this. Firing people after delivery, laying off long-term employees.”

Another agreed, arguing: “Restaurants are tough right now because costs have increased dramatically but consumers aren’t willing to pay dramatically higher prices.”

Some commenters said they’d been laid off by Panera Bread, as Holleh claims in her video: “I worked there for a couple years. they closed my store and called me the next day to tell me I didn’t have a job anymore.”

Another shared a similar experience, “Yeah a friend of mine got fired from their management position and had been working for 10 years. This is horrible.”

Panera Bread also faced criticism in October after a woman died after drinking their Charged Lemonade drink, which is high in caffeine content. Complaints were made after some claimed the beverage wasn’t labeled properly.

Panera Bread have yet to respond publicly to Holleh’s claims.