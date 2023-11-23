Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving?

If you are wondering if popular fast food and coffee spot Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving, here’s what you need to know.

With Thanksgiving here, what better way to celebrate the holiday season than by grabbing yourself a Peppermint Mocha, or a Caramel Brulée Latte from Starbucks?

With many commuting to their family’s homes for the big day, picking up a coffee from a drive-thru might be part of the plan.

Article continues after ad

However, with quite a few retailers closed for the holiday, many are wondering if Starbucks’ doors will be open. Will you still be able to pick up your seasonal coffee on this coveted day?

Article continues after ad

We’ve got the answers.

Will Starbucks be open on Thanksgiving day?

The answer isn’t so simple, unfortunately. A spokesperson for Starbucks has said, “Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Starbucks stores typically operate somewhat independently, and so will be able to set their own opening times and dates.

Article continues after ad

So, it all depends on your location. Chances are if you’re in a bigger city, your local Starbucks will more likely be open. If you’re in a more rural spot, things might get trickier.

The spokesperson told people to “Look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator.”

Article continues after ad

Then you can avoid any potential disappointment.