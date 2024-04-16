Dunkin’ is giving away free coffee for holiday you’ve never heard of

April 20 is National Cold Brew Day, and here’s how you can get free coffee from Dunkin’ to celebrate.

Cold brew is the ideal drink for coffee lovers who just need that extra hit of caffeine in the morning. As per the name, cold brew is made by grinding coffee beans and brewing them in a vat with cold water for about 18 hours.

As opposed to normal espresso that is made by pouring boiling water over freshly ground coffee, cold brew steeps for a lot longer so has a deeper, richer, and less acidic taste. Also, it has way more caffeine than your average coffee.

Of course, a coffee this innovative deserves its own holiday, and April 20 is the day to celebrate. However, no one actually knows why the holiday falls on this day, and it seems to have been chosen at random.

Dunkin’ are offering customers a free cold brew coffee on the big day. All you need to do is sign up to Dunkin’ Rewards (if you haven’t already) and then on Saturday April 20, you will get a free cold brew alongside any purchase from the menu.

What’s even better is that you can customize your drink for free with as many syrups, swirls and cold foams that you would like.