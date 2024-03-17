Connecticut diner’s “deep-fried plastic” pancake burrito causes internet outrage

A Connecticut diner’s pancake burrito has caused internet outrage with its bizarre use of certain ingredients.

Human civilisation five thousand years ago couldn’t even dream of the food luxuries we have nowadays, with the clever additives and chemicals scientists can concoct allowing for absurdities like delicious tasting maple syrup with absolutely zero calories.

Chefs and restaurants aren’t complacent, however, and still push for new ideas and recipes that are going to have customers flocking to their venue.

One restaurant in Connecticut devised a plan for a new, hit meal, involving a combination of pancakes, burritos, and churros. One of these was called the Churro Brunch Pancake Double Buritto.

However, the sugary burrito was not handled well by the internet, which found it an absurd mixture of ingredients.

Internet is not a fan of this honey pancake burrito

Popular food TikTok account @DEVOURPOWER shared Elm Street Diner’s “Churro Brunch Pancake Double Burrito” on social media.

In the video, they explained that the burrito contains a mixture of pancakes, sausage, bacon, shredded cheese, and honey, all made crispy in a deep fryer at the end.

But viewers had some interesting, less positive things to say about the food invention:

“See, I thought this was going to be burrito that used the pancake as the tortilla and I would have been cool with that. Then it just got progressively worse as the video went on including frying plastic,” one viewer commented, referring to the toothpicks with plastic ends that were used to hold the buritto together while it was frying.

If deep frying plastic wasn’t enough, other people pointed out that the sugar level included in just this one meal was insane.

“Only 3,000 calories and 200% your daily recommended intake of sugar!,” joked one person.

Still, despite viewers’ critiques of the food, other people thought that Elm Street Diner’s creation was a nice guilty pleasure meal that could be enjoyed every once in a while.