Chuck E. Cheese launches adult menu for ultimate nostalgia

There’s some exciting news for Chuck E. Cheese lovers, as the brand has announced they’re releasing a menu specifically for adults.

Chuck E. Cheese showers us in nostalgia each time we step inside. Their classic pizzas were the greatest birthday treat a kid could have, but they just don’t hit the same way anymore.

Well, the brand has announced that they’ll now be catering to parents, as well as children, as they’re releasing a brand new menu designed for adults.

CEO David Phillips commented on the brand’s expansion: “As pioneers in the FEC [Family Entertainment Center] industry, Chuck E. Cheese continues to evolve, ensuring that every visit is not just a trip down memory lane but an exploration of new tastes and experiences for our youngest guests and the millions of parents and adults who visit us each year.”

What’s on new grown-up Chuck E Cheese menu?

Chuck E Cheese

The new menu, designed for a mature palette, features a range of flavorful dishes, including a few spicy options. We’ve listed all of them below:

Pizza:

Signature Meatball: Marinara, shredded mozzarella cheese; topped with all-beef meatballs and fresh spinach.

Homestyle BBQ Chicken: BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses; topped with chicken, red onions, and green peppers.

Spicy Hawaiian: Sweet Chili sauce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses; topped with ham, pineapple, and jalapeños.

Spicy BBQ Piggy: Spicy Korean BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses; topped with ham, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, and red onions.

Wings:

The kitchen has curated three sauces and two new rubs consisting of Buffalo BBQ, a blend of two faves, Spicy Korean BBQ, a sweet savory heat, Louisiana Honey Hot, a sweet Cajun combo of flavors, a Lemon pepper rub, and Chili Lime rub that delivers that tangy heat.

Meatballs:

All-beef meatballs slathered in your choice of Sweet Chili, Spicy Korean BBQ or Buffalo BBQ sauce.

Desserts:

The brand has teamed-up with Virtual Dining Concepts and celebrity chef, Buddy Valastro, to feature Buddy’s famous cakes by the slice – including three different flavors: Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, and Chocolate Fudge.

This brand-new Chuck E Cheese menu was released on Monday, December 19, 2023, and is currently available.