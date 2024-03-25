Chick-fil-A makes major change to its chicken and customers are not happy

Chick-fil-A has announced a major change to what chicken is served in stores, resulting in some customers threatening to boycott.

In 2014, fast food chain Chick-fil-A made a commitment to serving antibiotic-free chicken, a promise that was later fulfilled in 2019.

However, now the company has revealed that this will no longer be possible due to supply issues, offering customers an update on what to expect on March 21.

“To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) starting in the Spring of 2024,” the announcement read.

While there is no specific date yet given on when customers can expect this change to roll out, many have already expressed plans to boycott Chick-fil-A following the announcement.

The fast food chain’s failure to maintain its promise of serving antibiotic-free chicken left many customers outraged by Chick-fil-A’s announcement, with one person on X (formerly Twitter) advising others to “stop eating there.”

“The overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, which means superbugs for human health,” they continued.

Another person shared a similar sentiment, posting on X a screenshot of the Chick-fil-A app being deleted from their phone following the news.

According to Chick-fil-A, the new changes will ensure chicken sourced for its meals is NAIHM. This means that antibiotics important to human medicine will still be avoided in the animals’ upbringing, however, if “the animal or those around it were to become sick” then animal antibiotics can be used.

While many were unhappy to hear about this change, some took to social media to defend the food chain; “Got to love how uneducated people are about raising chickens and how they do need antibiotics when they are raised in bulk. Another simple outbreak in the chicken industry can literally collapse the entire industry as there’s already a shortage as it is. A compromise is necessary.”

