BJ’s Restaurants reveal bizarre pickle ice cream just for April Fools’ Day

BJ’s Restaurants are bringing out a brand new snack for fans to enjoy, with this pickle-flavored ice cream just for April Fools, and it’s no joke!

We’ve seen a lot of viral food pranks circulating the internet ahead of April Fools day, however, this one’s actually real.

BJ’s restaurants are releasing a bizarre spin on their signature Pizookie dessert with the launch of the Pizickle Pizookie. This new creation will be a tantilizing combination of both sweet and savory flavors.

It will still feature the classic warm, chewy chocolate chip cookie iconic to all BJ’s restaurants, but there’s a pretty big twist as the whole thing will be topped with dill pickles, giving some extra crunch.

The Pizickle Pizookie is set to grace menus for one day only, and will be available to guests dining in, ordering takeout, or choosing in delivery via the BJ’s Restaurants mobile app or website.

To make things even better, any Pizookie variant will be free with a minimum purchase of $14.95.

Remember, the Pizickle Pizookie is only available on April 1, so be sure to grab this limited item while stocks last.

BJ’s Restaurants isn’t the first chain to try out some unusual ice cream combinations. Back in November, Baskin Robbins revealed that they’d be releasing a turkey dinner inspired flavor in honor of the holiday season.