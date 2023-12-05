Bizarre restaurant where customers pay to get slapped goes super viral

A restaurant has gone viral when a video surfaced of customer’s getting slapped in the face by waitresses after paying them.

In an eatery called Shachihoko-ya in Nagoya, Japan, customers can pay waitresses in the establishment to slap them in the face.

Though this is not what many of us would consider a luxurious dining experience, people lined up for the opportunity to be hit by their servers.

For the fee of 300 yen (£1.62, $2.04), customers are slapped repeatedly by the waitresses with a great degree of force. There is a condition, however, as the slapper must be female.

If customers want to choose a specific waitress at the establishment, then they’re required to pay an additional fee of 200 yen.

Customer knocked out of his chair after being slapped

In the video posted on X/Twitter, we see clips of various people being slapped in succession. The blows aren’t light either, as they hit the customers, sometimes with the back of their hands.

In the video, a man is wheeled out before the waitresses, who all take turns in hitting him across the face.

Some of the diners in the establishment were even hit so hard that they were thrown from their seats.

After the video was posted on the platform, people had plenty to say about the bizarre ritual. One joked: “I’m pretty sure some of those girls don’t even work there and just got in line.”

“A restaurant in Japan serving up the ‘Nagoya Lady’s Slap’ for just 300 yen? Well, that’s one way to add some flavor to your meal. It’s like dining with a side of unexpected theatrics. Can’t decide if it’s a culinary masterpiece or a bold move in the world of menu surprises.”

Many stated that they got a headache simply from watching the video in question.

Apparently, the restaurant was first established in 2012, but struggled to keep afloat. However, with the invention of this bizarre new slapping ritual, custom eventually picked up, and now it’s a big hit with both locals and foreign customers.