Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth glitch makes Red XIII act like a typical cat

A hilarious Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth glitch has put Red XIII in a comical situation similar to one a housecat would find themselves in.

A user on the Final Fantasy Reddit has shared a video they took of Red XIII in the Gold Saucer. During their playthrough, Red XIII got his head stuck in a trolley and ended up dragging it around the area in a glitched state.

“Cloud doesn’t seem to care what’s happening to his cute kitten, he’s always been a bitter Cloud,” one player lamented, while another joked, “I didn’t realize Bethesda made this game.”

“Cats gonna cat,” one user commented, while another said, “I swear they left this sort of stuff in on purpose. At one point I turned around and Red was balancing a whole table on his head whilst innocently staring up at me.”

The OP isn’t the only user who has encountered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth glitches like this. “Every time I change my outfit at Costa del Sol, Red gets stuck in the floaty pool,” one user said, while another reported, “I did that with Cloud at the Gold Saucer with one of those inflated Chocobo. Was on my shoulders like it was the jockey.”

Luckily, most of the bugs in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are fairly benign, resulting from physics screw-ups rather than major problems that affect the gameplay. Considering the game’s ridiculous length and scope, this is quite an achievement on Square Enix’s part.