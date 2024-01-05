FFXIV suspends in-game housing demolition in Japan after major earthquakes

Final Fantasy XIV has suspended player housing demolitions across the Japanese servers, following a major earthquake in the Noto Peninsula.

Just a few days into the new year, Japan has already suffered a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Noto Peninsula, which has left thousands of civilians stranded without proper food or shelter.

Whilst the severity of the disaster is not fully known just yet, many news outlets have confirmed upwards of 62 deaths, with more potentially coming as search and rescue efforts proceed.

Article continues after ad

In light of the disaster, the Final Fantasy XIV devs have released a statement for those affected, offering their well wishes to players and announcing a temporary suspension of in-game housing demolition until further notice.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix Players on the Japanese servers will have their housing demolition temporarily disabled until further notice.

FFXIV devs issue temporary housing demolition disable after Japan earthquakes

“From all of us on the FFXIV development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected by the massive earthquake that occurred in Noto Peninsula on January 1st, Monday.”

All worlds on the Elemental Data Centre will now have their housing demolition suspended until the developers see fit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Generally speaking, player housing in Final Fantasy XIV requires players to visit the interior of the house every so often. This is to prevent players who aren’t playing the game from taking up real estate from other players.

Those who haven’t visited their houses in 45 days will receive a demolition notice, and their houses will eventually be removed.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix Generally speaking, players will have to enter their housing interior once every 45 days.

With this announcement, players on the Japanese servers will not need to enter their houses to prevent demolition, which assists anyone who is unable to access their Final Fantasy XIV account at this time.

Article continues after ad

“It is our sincere hope that recovery is swift, and those of you who were affected will be able to rejoin us in FFXIV soon.”