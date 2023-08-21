FFXIV players are demanding a big inventory system change in light of one overwhelming item

Final Fantasy XIV players have begged the developers to implement a big inventory system change in order to counteract one overwhelming set of items.

Square Enix’s popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV basically lets you engage in a form of second life. The MMORPG allows players to do a bunch of different things, allowing them to pursue whatever they want. Whether that be fighting bosses in a raid environment or kicking it back by purchasing and decorating your own home.

Of course, that all comes alongside making your character look the best they possibly can. Developers Square Enix have implemented a fantastic transmogrification system allowing players to take armor pieces and clothes from all over and combine them for their most desired look.

Alongside this, armor pieces can often be dyed, altering their color so that players can create a more cohesive color scheme when mixing and matching outfits. However, that has also led to one of the biggest problems of the MMO, which is the amount of dye players need to hold in their limited inventory space.

FFXIV players plead devs to add dye pouch to save inventory space

This issue has become so problematic that players are requesting the developers introduce some form of dye bag to contain all their dyes. With only 140 slots available in the player’s inventory, with another small amount in their Chocobo Saddlebag, players are squeezed for space.

Each individual dye takes at least one slot in a player’s inventory, and with the sheer amount of dye variants in the game, they can easily take up half of the available space.

Many other players agreed that FFXIV is in dire need of a crafting bag or other form of on-person storage system that can house the many items in the game. This can include dyes but also miscellaneous items for gatherer and crafter jobs which can fill up the inventory.

With the arrival of Dawntrail in FFXIV we are receiving an update to the dye system, so hopefully the developers hear the player’s plea and introduce something to ease the pain of a full inventory.

