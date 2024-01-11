FFXIV concert “stops time” with fantastical tribute to in-game mechanic

The Final Fantasy XIV Primals concert at the Japanese Fan Festival stunned the audience by paying tribute to the in-game mechanic Timestop.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Japanese Fan Festival has come and gone. The convention saw heaps of news being dropped to the community, as well as a bunch of activities and ways for the community to connect.

Fan Fest released more news about the upcoming expansion of Dawntrail, including the reveal of the new Pictomancer class, the new limited job Beastmaster, the new female Hrothgar playable race, and much more.

However, that’s not all that Fan Fest had to offer, with a concert featuring the band The Primals playing fan-favorite songs from the MMO. This concert also made plenty of references to the game, including a tribute to one of the best mechanics in the game.

FFXIV concert calls back to fan favorite Timestop raid mechanic

The Alexander Raid series was released in the Heavensward expansion and featured an iconic mechanic that players fell in love with. Timestop completely pauses the game, players, and boss, changing the soundtrack of the music to simple beeps.

This was by far a key moment in the raid series and clearly stuck with players, as demonstrated by the fans at the concert.

When the music for Timestop began to play, all the audience members began to freeze, as if Alexander himself had stopped time within the arena. Recorded by FFXIV Sound Director and Composer Masayoshi Soken, the dev had only this to say.

“How to attack time-stopping gimmicks in super huge raid.”

This notion of everyone in the crowd simultaneously pausing in respect of the mechanic goes to show how much love the players of FFXIV have for the game and its battles.

Players can still purchase tickets to view this concert online if they’d like to relive all the action that they missed during the festival.