Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 remaster: New battle system, improved camera, more

Brianna Reeves . 21 hours ago

Square Enix recently outlined a few of the improvements that will set its Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII remaster apart from the game’s original release.

During the 25th Anniversary Celebration stream for Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix unveiled a remaster of the classic Zack Fair-starring adventure.

Titled Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, this reimagining of the FF7 prequel looks as though it will enhance what fans loved about the original 2007 title.

And since the remaster remains on track for a late 2022 rollout on consoles and PC, the publisher has slowly begun to share new gameplay details.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 remaster improvements detailed

Square Enix Crisis Core to receive an array of enhancements.

In a post on the official Final Fantasy VII Twitter account, Square Enix outlined what players can expect in terms of improvements for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. One major addition includes a “new menu-based battle system,” for instance.

The post also teases an improved camera and new background music from Crisis Core composer Takeharu Ishimoto. On top of that, Square Enix promises fully voice-acted dialogue for previously text-only scenes.

Many of the specifics remain unknown at the time of writing. Notably, the publisher has yet to explain how exactly the new battle system will function.

Other improvements to Crisis Core’s remaster were previously shown off in the reveal trailer. For one, Aerith’s and Zack’s updated character designs from Final Fantasy VII Remake will feature in the forthcoming re-release.

The project itself should hit store shelves sometime this winter, though a firm launch date remains under wraps. When it does drop, players across PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox will be able to join Zack Fair on his classic spinoff adventure.