Jack Grealish furious as FIFA 23 game face compared to “Toy Story” character

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been left less than impressed with his FIFA 23 gameface, taking a shot at EA SPORTS via Instagram.

Even though the main focus of footballers is to perform on the real-life pitch, there are plenty who dive into FIFA and try to prove themselves on the virtual pitch too.

As things can get pretty competitive, plenty of these players have weighed in on games over the year – voicing their opinions on how it plays, how they’re rated, and even how they look.

With FIFA 23 now being available to everyone, players across the globe have dove into what is EA SPORTS final FIFA game before moving over to the EA SPORTS FC franchise. And, they’ve left Jack Grealish less than impressed with how he looks.

Jack Grealish pokes fun at his FIFA 23 gameface

The Manchester City star, who has been known to dabble in Weekend League and Ultimate Team over the last few years, questioned just what EA had done to his virtual self.

“Nah cmon man, @EASPORTSFIFA. Look like that geeza out of Toy Story!!!!!” he posted on Instagram prior to the Manchester derby.

As the picture spread across social media, plenty of fans made the same comparison between his virtual self and Sid – the big-headed villain from the original Toy Story movie. “That’s terrible,” said one. “He can’t even recognize himself,” added another.

Some creative fans took it a step further, photoshopping the cartoon villain onto photos of Grealish playing for City, with the results being pretty comical.

The English forward has been in mixed form for City so far in this campaign but played a key role in the 6-3 derby day destruction of Manchester United.

He won’t be earning himself a Team of the Week, but he might find himself with a better face scan down the line, as EA have been known to update those players who aren’t too happy about it.