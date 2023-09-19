5 best Fantasy Football running backs to replace Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out for the season after suffering a gruesome knee injury in a Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, here are a few fantasy options to consider if you need a replacement.

The early weeks of the 2023/24 Fantasy NFL season have been a little brutal if you’ve gone big on running backs from the AFC North.

Baltimore Ravens star JK Dobbins went down with a season-ending Achilles tear in week one and now Browns running back Nick Chubb has suffered a “significant” knee injury himself – and not for the first time in his career.

The former Georgia Bulldog is done for the season and will leave a massive hole in any fantasy roster. However, there are still a few backs out there on waivers that could help fill it a little.

Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams)

If for whatever reason Kyren Williams is still unrostered in your fantasy league, then he should absolutely be your priority as a replacement for the now-injured Chubb. He’s still available in around 40% of leagues according to ESPN.

The running back has become the Rams’ go-to option on offense, and has even prompted trade talks to see Cam Akers move on from Los Angeles.

He’s racked up returns of 17.4 and 28 points in PPR leagues and has an interesting schedule to come.

Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns)

Jerome Ford benefitted most from Chubb’s injury on Monday night, getting 16 for 106 yards in the 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

The running back out of Cincinnati is the Browns’ default RB1 now and should outpace Pierre Strong. However, despite being widely available in most leagues, there is some concern over him given that the Browns may opt to sign a veteran running back instead.

Kareem Hunt (FA)

So, who would be that veteran running back? Well, logic would dictate that it is Kareem Hunt. The veteran back has familiarity with the Browns’ system after a four-year stint in Cleveland. They just couldn’t come to terms on a new contract.

He’s been rostered in around 12% of leagues, so some fantasy fans are preparing for his return. However, as of writing, he is still a Free Agent. So, it is a situation to keep an eye on.

Justice Hill (Baltimore Ravens)

Justice Hill is still pretty widely available in most leagues, given that many players used their waiver priority to get Gus Edwards in the wake of JK Dobbins’ injury. Though, he is still an interesting play.

The Ravens running back had 57% of snaps against the Bengals, but it was Edwards who produced on the ground and scored better. Hill remains an interesting play in PPR, given his slightly bigger workload and receiving ability. Though, it is a risky play while Edwards is producing.

De’Von Achane (Miami Dolphins)

De’Von Achane was a late-round stash for a majority of fantasy players who drafted him, but the Dolphins running back is still available in over 80% of ESPN leagues.

He was inactive in week one, but saw the field in week two as the Fins defeated the New England Patriots. Achane is a long-term play given Miami has Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr, but will get his chance to impress with Wilson still on IR for another few weeks.

Be sure to check out more of our Fantasy Football content here.