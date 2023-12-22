Fallout 76 hits 17 million players 5 years after release

Bethesda recently thanked the fan base of Fallout 76 for helping them reach an important milestone:, the game hitting 17 million players after being out for five years.

Fallout 76 had a rocky launch, with bugs and in-game issues permeating the experience. However, fast forward five years and the devs have managed to expand the game into a successful multiplayer experience thanks to player feedback.

The blog post which outlined what players can expect from the Fallout 76 2024 schedule, also celebrated the game’s community.

Fallout 76 has come a long way since the game’s original release, which was plagued by bugs and disappointed many players.

“Over 17 million players have experienced new Fallout tales and characters with Wastelanders,” wrote Jon Rush wrote.

But Bethesda never gave up on the game, continuing development and providing updates to improve the player experience.

This includes the addition of crucial elements, like voice acting for NPCs, as well as incorporating new content, like quest chains and events.

Bethesda Bethesda have kept improving Fallout 76 since its original release, adding new areas and quests.

Now days, Fallout 76 has a thriving player base, and they’ve got plenty to look forward to in the year ahead.

According to the timeline shared on the blog, fans can expect to see the Atlantic City – America’s Playground DLC drop in early 2024.

This will bring with it new areas to explore, new quests, and the Fallout 76 take on a classic New Jersey urban legend — the Jersey Devil.

Later in the year, the borders of Appalachia’s map will broaden with a new area; Shenandoah, described as a “wooded heartland”.

Bethesda 2024 will bring with it plenty of new content for Fallout 76 fans, including new seasonal events.

If that isn’t enough content to keep the fan base happy, Spring 2024 is when the Fallout TV series will reach our screens, putting a new narrative spin on the game’s setting and story.

It seems like Fallout 76 has more than redeemed itself with its fans since the early days of its launch.