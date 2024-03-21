Why has Susie Wolff filed a criminal complaint against the FIA?

F1 Academy managing director, Susie Wolff, has confirmed that she has filed a criminal complaint over the FIA’s statements about her last December.

Following a report in Business F1 magazine that claimed some team principals had concerns over information being shared between Wolff and her husband, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, the FIA launched an investigation over an alleged breach of confidentiality.

The investigation was swiftly dropped with no evidence found to show that Wolff was sharing confidential information with her husband.

Wolff has always strongly denied these accusations and the F1 Academy boss has now filed a criminal complaint against the governing body.

Why has Susie Wolff taken legal action against the FIA?

Wolff filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on March, 4 in relation to the statements made about her by the FIA in December last year.

The FIA announced that it was looking into allegations of a potential conflict of interest between herself and her husband and Mercedes F1 team principal, Toto Wolff.

What did the FIA say?

After the allegations arose, things played out in public following an FIA statement that, although did not explicitly name the Wolffs, left no question as to who the governing body were referring to.

A statement at the time read: “The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM [Formula One Management] personnel. The FIA Compliance Department is looking into the matter.”

Susie Wolff’s statement against FIA in full

Wolff took to social media on March 20 to confirm that she had filed a criminal complaint in the wake of the FIA’s statements about her.

“I can confirm that I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th of March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December,” Wolff said.

“There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter. I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account.

“Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility – it does not.”

Lewis Hamilton defends Susie Wolff

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion and current Mercedes driver, defended the F1 Academy boss over what he saw as the FIA having a “real lack of accountability”.

“Firstly, I’m incredibly proud of Susie. I think she’s so brave and she stands for such great values,” Mercedes driver Hamilton said ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

“She’s such a leader, and in a world where often people are silenced, for her to be standing up sends such a great message.

“And I love that she’s taken it out of this world – fighting it from outside because there is a real lack of accountability here within this sport, within the FIA, things that are happening behind closed doors.

“There is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability, and we need that. I think the fans needs that. How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you don’t have that?

“So hopefully this stand that she’s taken now will create change, will have a positive impact, and especially for women.”