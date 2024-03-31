Why did Nico Rosberg retire? Will he ever return to F1?

Nico Rosberg stunned the world when he retired from Formula 1 just days after winning the 2016 drivers’ championship for Mercedes.

Rosberg had beaten his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, to the world title in 2016 and looked to be at the very peak of his driving ability. But the German dropped a bombshell as he announced that he was retiring from the sport.

Here is all you need to know about Rosberg’s decision to retire from F1 and if we will ever see him back behind the wheel.

Why did Nico Rosberg retire from F1?

Rosberg retired from F1 over fears that teams would not want him, choosing to leave the sport on his own terms.

The 38-year-old announced his decision to retire just five days after he won the 2016 drivers’ title.

“[I was] afraid that at some point I wouldn’t be good enough and that no team would want me anymore,” Rosberg told Men’s Health magazine. “I wanted to decide for myself.”

Will Rosberg return to F1?

Despite being four years younger than Fernando Alonso, Rosberg has ruled out a return to F1, admitting that he has no plans to return to the sport.

“That’s over, I’m not planning a comeback,” he told German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung, as he went on to also count himself out of a sensational move to replace Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of the seven-time world champion’s move to Ferrari in 2025.

Why did Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton have a fierce rivalry?

Rosberg and Hamilton’s rivalry arose during their time as teammates at Mercedes.

The pair were desperate to beat one another at the Silver Arrows where they raced together from 2013 to 2016. Despite being childhood friends, the pair fell out as teammates, with Rosberg even infamously throwing his P2 cap at Hamilton after the 2015 United States Grand Prix.

Are Hamilton and Rosberg friends today?

Yes, they have rekindled their friendship and Rosberg has even admitted that Hamilton sends Christmas presents to his daughters.

“Lewis and I have repaired our friendship,” Rosberg said. “We see each other from time to time. Every Christmas my daughters receive a huge box full of gifts from him.”

