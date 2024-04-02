Alex Albon reveals grandma’s “favorite driver” in hilarious viral post

Williams F1 star Alex Albon has playfully suggested that Lando Norris is his grandma’s “favorite driver” after he shared a picture of the pair bumping into one another at the airport.

Norris and Albon’s grandmother ran into each other at Narita International Airport, Japan, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Albon posted a photo of F1 star Norris and his grandmother along with a string of text messages about the selfie.

Messages from Albon’s grandma read: “Look who I met at Narita Airport. I just called [over to] him and said I am Alex’s grandmom. Achieved one of my dreams [meeting Norris].

“Let Alex know so Lando won’t think an old lady just made a claim to take a photo with him.”

Along with the photo and screenshot of the messages, Albon wrote: “Grandma has a new favorite driver it seems.”

Albon will be desperate to pick up his and Williams’ first points of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, April 7.

The 28-year-old was picked by team principal James Vowles to drive the only Williams car at the Australian Grand Prix, despite crashing his FW46 in practice.

The Grove-based outfit currently sit P8 in the constructors’ standing, level on zero points with Sauber and Alpine.

Vowles will be desperate for Albon to hit form soon, after he scored all but one of Williams’ 28-point haul last season on their way to a P7 finish, their best in six seasons.