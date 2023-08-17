Esports

VSFighting XI 2023: Schedule, games, stream, results & winners

VSFighting XI

VSFighting XI is a tournament encompassing a variety of fighting games that is organized by Electronic Dojo. All details, including the date, schedule, format, and winners, have been listed in detail in this article.

Fighting game tournaments are always interesting to watch, no matter how big or small they are. Over the past two months, fans got to witness Red Bull Kumite, EVO 2023, and Gamers8, all of which offered a lot of entertainment.

It is now time to move on to the next one, VS Fighting XI, where some of the best players will compete across multiple major fighting game titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and more. All the details regarding this event have been listed in the next few sections.

Article continues after ad
Article continues after ad

Note: The coverage only consists of the major titles at VSFighting XI which include Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, King of Fighters XV, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The side games have not been included in this coverage.

Contents

A screenshot from the game Street Fighter 6CAPCOM
Street Fighter 6 will be one of the major titles at VSFighting XI

VSFighting XI 2023 Date and Location

VSFighting XI 2023 will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom at Millennium Point. The tournament will start on August 18, 2023, and end on August 20, 2023.

VSFighting XI 2023 Schedule

The full schedule for VSFighting XI can be found below:

Friday, August 18, 2023

  • Street Fighter 6 Pools: 12:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
  • Tekken 7 Pools: 12:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST

Saturday, August 19, 2023

  • Street Fighter 6 Top 96: 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST
  • Street Fighter 6 Top 24: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
  • Tekken 7 Top 96: 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST
  • Tekken 7 Top 24: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
  • Guilty Gear Strive Pools: 11:00 AM BST – 4:30 pm BST
  • Guilty Gear Strive Top 24: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
  • King of Fighters XV: 11:00 AM BST – 6:00 PM BST
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ : 11:00 AM BST – 5:00 PM BST

Sunday, August 20, 2023

  • Guilty Gear Strive Top 8: 10:00 AM BST – 12:00 PM BST
  • Street Fighter 6 Top 8: 2:00 PM BST – 4:00 PM BST
  • Tekken 7 Top 8: 6:00 PM BST – 8:00 PM BST
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 8: 10:00 AM BST – 1:30 PM BST
  • King of Fighters XV Top 8: 2:00 PM BST – 5:30 PM BST

VSFighting XI 2023 Format

The format for VSFighting XI 2023 across every major title has been provided below:

Article continues after ad
GamePlatformTimerRoundsPool PlayTop 8Additional Rules
Street Fighter 6PS599sBO3First to 2First to 3This is not a official CPT event
Tekken 7PS4 Pro60sBO5First to 2First to 2Tekken World Tour Master Event
Guilty Gear StrivePS4 Pro99sBO3First to 3First to 3AWT 2023 Rules will be followed
King of Fighters XVPS4 Pro60sTeam 3v3First to 2First to 2SNK World Championship Global Qualifier
Najd is Banned
Dragon Ball Fighter ZPS4 Pro300sTeam 3v3First to 2First to 2Dragon Ball FighterZ Power Event

VSFighting XI 2023 Streams

The stream links for VSFighting XI 2023 are provided below. These links are valid for all three days for the respective games.

Article continues after ad

VSFighting XI 2023: Results and winners

Street Fighter 6

All results: Here

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive:
Ad-lite Mode|Dark Mode|Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech
RankPrizePlayerTeam
1$2519.74
2$1,259.87
3$944.90
4$629.94
5$314.97
6$314.97
7$157.48
8$157.48

Tekken 7

All results: Here

RankPrizePlayerTeam
1$3,465.96
2$1,732.98
3$1,299.73
4$866.49
5$433.24
6$433.24
7$216.62
8$216.62

King of Fighters XV

All results: Here

RankPrizePlayerTeam
1$426.73
2$213.37
3$71.12
4
5
6
7
8

Guilty Gear Strive

All results: Here

RankPrizePlayerTeam
1$914.42
2$457.21
3$342.91
4$228.61
5$114.30
6$114.30
7$57.15
8$57.15

Dragon Ball FighterZ

All results: Here

RankPrizePlayerTeam
1$659.28
2$329.64
3$247.23
4$164.82
5$82.41
6$82.41
7$41.21
8$41.21

This concludes our guide for VSFighting XI 2023. If you found it informative, please follow our esports page for even more details on fighting games and other major titles.

Related:

What is MrBeast’s net worth and how does he make money?

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Guilty Gear StriveStreet Fighter 6tekken 8