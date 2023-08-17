VSFighting XI 2023: Schedule, games, stream, results & winners

VSFighting XI is a tournament encompassing a variety of fighting games that is organized by Electronic Dojo. All details, including the date, schedule, format, and winners, have been listed in detail in this article.

Fighting game tournaments are always interesting to watch, no matter how big or small they are. Over the past two months, fans got to witness Red Bull Kumite, EVO 2023, and Gamers8, all of which offered a lot of entertainment.

It is now time to move on to the next one, VS Fighting XI, where some of the best players will compete across multiple major fighting game titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and more. All the details regarding this event have been listed in the next few sections.

Note: The coverage only consists of the major titles at VSFighting XI which include Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, King of Fighters XV, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The side games have not been included in this coverage.

CAPCOM Street Fighter 6 will be one of the major titles at VSFighting XI

VSFighting XI 2023 will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom at Millennium Point. The tournament will start on August 18, 2023, and end on August 20, 2023.

VSFighting XI 2023 Schedule

The full schedule for VSFighting XI can be found below:

Friday, August 18, 2023

Street Fighter 6 Pools : 12:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST

: 12:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST Tekken 7 Pools: 12:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Street Fighter 6 Top 96 : 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST

: 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST Street Fighter 6 Top 24 : 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST

: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST Tekken 7 Top 96 : 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST

: 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST Tekken 7 Top 24 : 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST

: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST Guilty Gear Strive Pools : 11:00 AM BST – 4:30 pm BST

: 11:00 AM BST – 4:30 pm BST Guilty Gear Strive Top 24 : 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST

: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST King of Fighters XV : 11:00 AM BST – 6:00 PM BST

: 11:00 AM BST – 6:00 PM BST Dragon Ball FighterZ : 11:00 AM BST – 5:00 PM BST

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Guilty Gear Strive Top 8 : 10:00 AM BST – 12:00 PM BST

: 10:00 AM BST – 12:00 PM BST Street Fighter 6 Top 8 : 2:00 PM BST – 4:00 PM BST

: 2:00 PM BST – 4:00 PM BST Tekken 7 Top 8 : 6:00 PM BST – 8:00 PM BST

: 6:00 PM BST – 8:00 PM BST Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 8 : 10:00 AM BST – 1:30 PM BST

: 10:00 AM BST – 1:30 PM BST King of Fighters XV Top 8: 2:00 PM BST – 5:30 PM BST

VSFighting XI 2023 Format

The format for VSFighting XI 2023 across every major title has been provided below:

Game Platform Timer Rounds Pool Play Top 8 Additional Rules Street Fighter 6 PS5 99s BO3 First to 2 First to 3 This is not a official CPT event Tekken 7 PS4 Pro 60s BO5 First to 2 First to 2 Tekken World Tour Master Event Guilty Gear Strive PS4 Pro 99s BO3 First to 3 First to 3 AWT 2023 Rules will be followed King of Fighters XV PS4 Pro 60s Team 3v3 First to 2 First to 2 SNK World Championship Global Qualifier

Najd is Banned Dragon Ball Fighter Z PS4 Pro 300s Team 3v3 First to 2 First to 2 Dragon Ball FighterZ Power Event

VSFighting XI 2023 Streams

The stream links for VSFighting XI 2023 are provided below. These links are valid for all three days for the respective games.

VSFighting XI 2023: Results and winners

Street Fighter 6

All results: Here

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $2519.74 2 $1,259.87 3 $944.90 4 $629.94 5 $314.97 6 $314.97 7 $157.48 8 $157.48

Tekken 7

All results: Here

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $3,465.96 2 $1,732.98 3 $1,299.73 4 $866.49 5 $433.24 6 $433.24 7 $216.62 8 $216.62

King of Fighters XV

All results: Here

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $426.73 2 $213.37 3 $71.12 4 5 6 7 8

Guilty Gear Strive

All results: Here

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $914.42 2 $457.21 3 $342.91 4 $228.61 5 $114.30 6 $114.30 7 $57.15 8 $57.15

Dragon Ball FighterZ

All results: Here

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $659.28 2 $329.64 3 $247.23 4 $164.82 5 $82.41 6 $82.41 7 $41.21 8 $41.21

This concludes our guide for VSFighting XI 2023. If you found it informative, please follow our esports page for even more details on fighting games and other major titles.