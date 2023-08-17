VSFighting XI 2023: Schedule, games, stream, results & winners
VSFighting XI is a tournament encompassing a variety of fighting games that is organized by Electronic Dojo. All details, including the date, schedule, format, and winners, have been listed in detail in this article.
Fighting game tournaments are always interesting to watch, no matter how big or small they are. Over the past two months, fans got to witness Red Bull Kumite, EVO 2023, and Gamers8, all of which offered a lot of entertainment.
It is now time to move on to the next one, VS Fighting XI, where some of the best players will compete across multiple major fighting game titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and more. All the details regarding this event have been listed in the next few sections.
Note: The coverage only consists of the major titles at VSFighting XI which include Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, King of Fighters XV, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The side games have not been included in this coverage.
VSFighting XI 2023 Date and Location
VSFighting XI 2023 will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom at Millennium Point. The tournament will start on August 18, 2023, and end on August 20, 2023.
VSFighting XI 2023 Schedule
The full schedule for VSFighting XI can be found below:
Friday, August 18, 2023
- Street Fighter 6 Pools: 12:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
- Tekken 7 Pools: 12:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Street Fighter 6 Top 96: 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST
- Street Fighter 6 Top 24: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
- Tekken 7 Top 96: 12:00 PM BST – 4:30 PM BST
- Tekken 7 Top 24: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
- Guilty Gear Strive Pools: 11:00 AM BST – 4:30 pm BST
- Guilty Gear Strive Top 24: 5:00 PM BST – 7:00 PM BST
- King of Fighters XV: 11:00 AM BST – 6:00 PM BST
- Dragon Ball FighterZ : 11:00 AM BST – 5:00 PM BST
Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Guilty Gear Strive Top 8: 10:00 AM BST – 12:00 PM BST
- Street Fighter 6 Top 8: 2:00 PM BST – 4:00 PM BST
- Tekken 7 Top 8: 6:00 PM BST – 8:00 PM BST
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 8: 10:00 AM BST – 1:30 PM BST
- King of Fighters XV Top 8: 2:00 PM BST – 5:30 PM BST
VSFighting XI 2023 Format
The format for VSFighting XI 2023 across every major title has been provided below:
|Game
|Platform
|Timer
|Rounds
|Pool Play
|Top 8
|Additional Rules
|Street Fighter 6
|PS5
|99s
|BO3
|First to 2
|First to 3
|This is not a official CPT event
|Tekken 7
|PS4 Pro
|60s
|BO5
|First to 2
|First to 2
|Tekken World Tour Master Event
|Guilty Gear Strive
|PS4 Pro
|99s
|BO3
|First to 3
|First to 3
|AWT 2023 Rules will be followed
|King of Fighters XV
|PS4 Pro
|60s
|Team 3v3
|First to 2
|First to 2
|SNK World Championship Global Qualifier
Najd is Banned
|Dragon Ball Fighter Z
|PS4 Pro
|300s
|Team 3v3
|First to 2
|First to 2
|Dragon Ball FighterZ Power Event
VSFighting XI 2023 Streams
The stream links for VSFighting XI 2023 are provided below. These links are valid for all three days for the respective games.
- Street Fighter 6: Electronic Dojo
- Tekken 7: Tekken
- Guilty Gear Strive: Arc system Works
- King of Fighters XV: East London Fighters
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: flashno47
- Dragon Ball FighterZ top 8: Electronic Dojo
VSFighting XI 2023: Results and winners
Street Fighter 6
All results: Here
|Rank
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|1
|$2519.74
|2
|$1,259.87
|3
|$944.90
|4
|$629.94
|5
|$314.97
|6
|$314.97
|7
|$157.48
|8
|$157.48
Tekken 7
All results: Here
|Rank
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|1
|$3,465.96
|2
|$1,732.98
|3
|$1,299.73
|4
|$866.49
|5
|$433.24
|6
|$433.24
|7
|$216.62
|8
|$216.62
King of Fighters XV
All results: Here
|Rank
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|1
|$426.73
|2
|$213.37
|3
|$71.12
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
Guilty Gear Strive
All results: Here
|Rank
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|1
|$914.42
|2
|$457.21
|3
|$342.91
|4
|$228.61
|5
|$114.30
|6
|$114.30
|7
|$57.15
|8
|$57.15
Dragon Ball FighterZ
All results: Here
|Rank
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|1
|$659.28
|2
|$329.64
|3
|$247.23
|4
|$164.82
|5
|$82.41
|6
|$82.41
|7
|$41.21
|8
|$41.21
This concludes our guide for VSFighting XI 2023.