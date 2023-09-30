T1 Faker’s being compared to Messi after winning Asian Games gold medal

The Asian Games have concluded with South Korea and Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok walking away with a gold medal. After the Grand Final, the most storied League of Legends player responded to people comparing him to another star player from a different sport.

Every sports has a player that fans have dubbed the greatest of all time, and League of Legends is not much different. Faker has stood solidly in that role for many years at this point, about since he won his second World Championship title in 2015.

At the Asian Games, the quiet professional player had to deal with his popularity in full force as even fellow competitors from other sports came up to greet him as fans.

Faker and his fellow South Korean teammates walked away from the tournament with a gold medal after defeating Taiwan, although Faker did not play in the final match due to illness. The squad did not lose a single match throughout the event.

Fernando Decillis/Riot Games Faker did not play in the Asian Games Grand Final due to illness.

After the final win, and gold medal in hand, Faker was asked about fans comparing him to one of the greatest player footballers of all time, Lionel Messi.

T1 Faker talks Messi comparisons after Asian Games

Some would call Faker the Messi of League of Legends. While the Argentine football star is arguably in the twilight of his career, Faker is still going strong and headed to Worlds 2023.

The T1 player has not only welcomed the comparison, he claims that it motivates him to improve further.

“Many people call me that because of my achievements so far. I am very grateful. Messi has also left many achievements around the world and is a player worthy of respect. I am grateful that my name is called alongside Messi. It makes me feel like I have to work harder,” Faker said according to Naver Sports.

Faker will get the chance to work harder at Worlds 2023 as the group stage starts on October 19. T1 and Faker will represent the LCK as the No. 2 seed.