Former Fnatic mid laner Nisqy joins MAD Lions for LEC 2022 Summer

After failing to find a team in the 2021 postseason, mid laner Yasin ‘Nisqy’ Dinçer has been signed to the MAD Lions. He’ll replace rookie mid laner Stever ‘Reeker’ Chen, who will now play for Team BDS Academy in the LFL.

On May 4, MAD Lions announced that they would be parting ways with LEC mid laner Reeker after a disappointing split that saw them fail to qualify for playoffs.

Today we say goodbye to @ReekerKaizen.

Reeker was a rookie, brought in from Prime League team BIG to replace former mid laner Marek ‘Humanoid’ Brázda after the latter joined Fnatic at the start of 2022.

His performance throughout the spring split, while by no means the worst in the LEC, was lackluster. He’ll now return to his ERL roots to join Team BDS Academy in the LFL.

A delayed return for Nisqy

MAD were quick to announce his replacement, confirming on May 5 that their new mid laner would be none other than Nisqy, formerly of Fnatic. Nisqy was one of multiple high-caliber players who failed to find a home in the 2021 post-season, and were left teamless at the start of 2022.

Is it too late for breakfast? ☕️

He’ll join the MAD Lions for the duration of the LEC Summer split, with his contract length not currently specified by MAD. The team, who won two consecutive domestic titles in 2021, will look to bounce back from their disappointing spring split, with Worlds qualification being the ultimate goal of summer.

Nisqy is a two-time worlds attendee. He qualified to the tournament once in 2019 with the LCS’s Cloud9, and once in 2021 with Fnatic in the LEC.

That Fnatic run, famously marred with controversy after AD Carry Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp was forced to depart early due to a personal tragedy, was Nisqy’s last appearance on the international stage.

After returning from the World Championship, he was unable to find a starting spot in time for the Spring roster lock deadline and was left teamless before being picked up by MAD Lions for the summer split.