Esports winter continues as Esports Engine lays-off 65 employees after ESL acquisition

The esports winter is continuing as prominent tournament organizer Esports Engine has laid off 65 employees shortly after their parent company had been acquired by ESL.

On March 1, it was announced that the ESL FACEIT Group, one of the world’s largest esports event organizers and production companies, had bought out Vindex, and by extension Esports Engine.

But just months after the acquisition, Esports Engine has now laid off 65 of its employees as the industry faces various downturns across esports institutions.

On July 25, a range of former employees of Esports Engine announced on Twitter that they had been laid off by the company. With positions covering everything from production operations to designers.

One of the first tweets was by former Esports Engine Program Operator Ivy O-Shaughnessy announcing that they were part of the lay-offs.

“I was one of the 65 laid-off by Esports Engine today. I’m devastated, and blindsided by the lack of warning,” she said in her tweet.

This was followed by a sea of tweets from former employees announcing they were part of the layoffs. Tori Lynch, one of the founding employees of Esports Engine was also let go.

“Unfortunate news today, blindsided along with many other talented folks and am no longer a part of Esports Engine, a company I helped found and build,” she said.

Adam Apicella, one of the founders of Esports Engine who left in March following the sale, said, “Just hearing the terrible news. I can’t say much and need to be careful here.” He further proposed those who have been laid off to contact him if they need anything.

Esports Engine finds its roots in the storied history of MLG, with many of its founding members working for the esports production company.

But after MLG had been bought out by Activision Blizzard to operate its esports leagues, many members came together to create Esports Engine. The org has been responsible for the broadcast of the Halo Championship Series, Fortnite World Cup, and Twitch Rivals to name a few.