Esports Awards 2020: Industry finalists, categories, more

The 2020 Esports Awards are upon us, meaning everyone from fans to industry vets can cast their vote for their favorite teams, brands, personalities, companies and more, to take home some hardware.
After a two-month voting period — during which fans cast their decisions “in the millions” — the finalists for the Industry categories have finally been revealed, and they’re stacked with top-tier experts, pros, and influencers vying for some of the Awards’ greatest acknowledgements.
Popularly hailed as the “Oscars” of esports, the Esports Awards has now revealed its finalists for such categories as Esports Journalist of the Year, Esports Game of the Year, and even Esports Coverage Website of the Year — a category we at Dexerto were nominated for!
Previously, the award organizers announced the various nominees to the Community awards, but have now revealed who will be going up for the Industry.
Industry finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards are:
Esports Journalist of the Year:
- Ashley Kang
- Jarek Lewis
- Richard Lewis
- Emily Rand
- Adam Fitch
- Duncan Shields
- Jacob Wolf
- Tyler Erzberger
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year:
- Razer
- AMD
- Logitech
- Intel
- Nvidia
- HyperX
- Corsair
- Asus Rog
- Alienware
- Scuf Gaming
- Elgato
- Respawn
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year:
- Intel
- Red Bull
- BMW
- Logitech
- Mastercard
- State Farm
- Mountain Dew Game Fuel
- Nike
- Louis Vuitton
Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative:
- ESPN
- The Esports Observer
- Esports Insider
- Dexerto
- Liquipedia
- HLTV
- The Score Esports
- Inven Global
Esports Game of the Year in association with Koyo:
- League of Legends
- CS:GO
- COD Modern Warfare
- Dota 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
- F1 2019
- Fortnite
Esports Publisher of the Year:
- Riot Games
- Activision Blizzard
- Valve
- Ubisoft
- Epic Games
- PUBG Corp
- Psyonix
- 2K
- EA
- Supercell
- Tencent
Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming:
- ESG Law
- Hitmarker Jobs
- The Story Mob
- Esports Engine
- Character Select Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Paper Crowns
The Esports Awards has also introduced its very first Lifetime Achievement Award Inductee in fighting game legend Daigo Umehara, best known for his historic and jaw-dropping performances in competitive Street Fighter.
As a six-time EVO champion, one of the fighting game community’s — and competitive gaming, in general — greatest players, is the first to receive such an honor.
Please welcome the first inductee to the Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement in esports class of 2020 @daigothebeast, a legendary fighting game player who’s career spans across multiple decades at the top. pic.twitter.com/m6djOWTjAJ
— Esports Awards 2020 (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
Make sure to stay tuned to see who will be nominated for the rest of the categories and vote here to cast your ballot for who deserves recognition in the 2020 Esports Awards Show.