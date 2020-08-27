Esports Awards 2020: Industry finalists, categories, more

The 2020 Esports Awards are upon us, meaning everyone from fans to industry vets can cast their vote for their favorite teams, brands, personalities, companies and more, to take home some hardware.

After a two-month voting period — during which fans cast their decisions “in the millions” — the finalists for the Industry categories have finally been revealed, and they’re stacked with top-tier experts, pros, and influencers vying for some of the Awards’ greatest acknowledgements.

Popularly hailed as the “Oscars” of esports, the Esports Awards has now revealed its finalists for such categories as Esports Journalist of the Year, Esports Game of the Year, and even Esports Coverage Website of the Year — a category we at Dexerto were nominated for!

Previously, the award organizers announced the various nominees to the Community awards, but have now revealed who will be going up for the Industry.

Industry finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards are:

Esports Journalist of the Year:

Ashley Kang

Jarek Lewis

Richard Lewis

Emily Rand

Adam Fitch

Duncan Shields

Jacob Wolf

Tyler Erzberger

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year:

Razer

AMD

Logitech

Intel

Nvidia

HyperX

Corsair

Asus Rog

Alienware

Scuf Gaming

Elgato

Respawn

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year:

Intel

Red Bull

BMW

Logitech

Mastercard

State Farm

Mountain Dew Game Fuel

Nike

Louis Vuitton

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative:

ESPN

The Esports Observer

Esports Insider

Dexerto

Liquipedia

HLTV

The Score Esports

Inven Global

Esports Game of the Year in association with Koyo:

League of Legends

CS:GO

COD Modern Warfare

Dota 2

Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

VALORANT

F1 2019

Fortnite

Esports Publisher of the Year:

Riot Games

Activision Blizzard

Valve

Ubisoft

Epic Games

PUBG Corp

Psyonix

2K

EA

Supercell

Tencent

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming:

ESG Law

Hitmarker Jobs

The Story Mob

Esports Engine

Character Select Agency

Prodigy Agency

Paper Crowns

The Esports Awards has also introduced its very first Lifetime Achievement Award Inductee in fighting game legend Daigo Umehara, best known for his historic and jaw-dropping performances in competitive Street Fighter.

As a six-time EVO champion, one of the fighting game community’s — and competitive gaming, in general — greatest players, is the first to receive such an honor.

Please welcome the first inductee to the Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement in esports class of 2020 @daigothebeast, a legendary fighting game player who’s career spans across multiple decades at the top. pic.twitter.com/m6djOWTjAJ — Esports Awards 2020 (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020

Make sure to stay tuned to see who will be nominated for the rest of the categories and vote here to cast your ballot for who deserves recognition in the 2020 Esports Awards Show.