ESL enters Israeli market with new TV broadcasting deal

Tournament operator and production company ESL have extended their reach by entering the Israeli market through a new broadcast deal that will see select tournaments broadcast on television in Hebrew.

ESL have one of the more extensive reaches in the esports industry through dozens of broadcast and media rights deals, and their latest agreement will see them reach national television in Israel.

Starting in July 2021 with IEM Cologne, The Gaming Channel are now broadcasting events from the ESL Counter-Strike Pro Tour for the remainder of the 2021 season.

More specifically, the deal covers Season 14 of ESL CS:GO Pro League, IEM Fall, and ESL National Championships Global Playoffs, ESL Mobile: PUBG Mobile EU, and ESL Mobile: Clash of Clans EU.

As well as broadcasting the aforementioned events on national linear television, The Gaming Channel have also acquired the rights for digital and VOD broadcasts in their region to “reach even bigger audiences” entirely in Hebrew.

ESL hold plenty of broadcast deals to give them a presence in dozens of countries, both digitally and on television. Just earlier in July 2021, they announced a deal with recently revived G4 — a gaming TV network owned by American telecommunications conglomerate Comcast.

Say hello to esports on linear. Welcome @ESL to the G4 family! pic.twitter.com/oHlIeRltkR — G4TV (@G4TV) July 22, 2021

“Our partnership with ESL is a huge step for esports fans in Israel,” said The Gaming Channel’s general manager, Yoav Sochen. “For the first time ever, Israeli gamers will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the world’s biggest events in Hebrew, on their TV.

“The esports scene in Israel is growing fast, and we can’t wait to see how ESL will help shape the next generation of competitive gamers in Israel.”