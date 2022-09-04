EDG player tests positive at Valorant Champions Istanbul ahead of elimination match

A member of EDward Gaming’s Valorant roster has returned a positive test at Valorant Champions Istanbul ahead of their elimination match against Team Liquid.

For the past week, millions of fans from around the world have been tuning in to see who will be crowned the next Valorant Champions in Istanbul.

The event instantly beat the peak viewership of VCT Stage 2 Masters in just the first match. However, so far, Champions hasn’t exactly gone all to plan, as players and staff members from various competing organizations have received positive tests – causing some disruption.

Now, Riot Games has revealed that an unnamed EDward Gaming member has tested positive.

EDG tests positive at Valorant Champions

As a safety precaution, all participants are required to partake in regular mandatory testing, in which a member of EDG produced a positive result from a PCR test.

Should the affected player feel well enough to compete, they will play on a LAN network built in the isolation facilities. Meanwhile, the rest of the team and their opponents will compete from the usual venue.

After falling to Paper Rex in their opening series, EDG is set to face European powerhouse Team Liquid in their elimination match — the match which will decide the team to head home first.

The news follows players and staff members of 100 Thieves returning positive tests ahead of their first Champions match.

OpTic Gaming’s head coach Chet is also among those who’ve received a positive test so far.