Crimsix speaks out on Call of Duty GOAT debate: “It’s not that serious”

Three-time World Champion Ian ‘Crimsix” Porter is often referred to as the best Call of Duty player ever to live, but with Seth ‘Scump’ Abner’s recent retirement, the GOAT debate has raged on harder than ever before.

At one point, Crimsix and Scump were the gold standards for professional CoD. The former teammates made up one half of the OpTic ‘dynasty’ – a roster that collected 18 LAN event wins together.

While they moved on from teaming together in the pre-Modern Warfare offseason, their names still stand firm at the top of the list when it comes to determining the best to ever do it, and Porter has had enough of the conversation.

Crimsix gives ultimate verdict on Call of Duty’s GOAT debate

Crim revealed his feelings during a January 23 episode of Burned Bridges, a podcast centered around pro Call of Duty and the relationships he built during his time as a pro.

When speaking on his perspective of the debate, he said that he’s mostly just bored of hearing about it.

“From my point of view, it’s just ridiculous…I can’t speak for Seth, but I’m sick and tired of it.

“It’s just neverending, and there’s no winning…it feels like everyone else is wasting their time trying to convince the other side.”

He also pleaded for his fans to “not discredit Seth” to make his resume look better.

For his career, Porter collected 38 major trophies, three of which being World Championship rings.

Comparatively, Abner racked up 30 championships, with his sole World Championship coming alongside Crimsix back in the 2017 Infinite Warfare CWL season.

Many fans argue that his resume as a content creator, and largely the face of pro Call of Duty, elevates him past the winningest player of all time, but that doesn’t bother Crimsix too much at the end of the day.

“You guys can go argue about that s**t, but I’m probably going to go play fetch with his dog,” he concluded. “To me and Seth, it’s probably not that serious.”