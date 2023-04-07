Bjergsen reveals he is leaving League and esports in shocking announcement

One of the biggest names and greatest League of Legends players ever, Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg announced that he is leaving the game and esports.

100 Thieves mid laner and professional League of Legends icon Bjergsen has shocked the professional gaming world by announcing that he was leaving the esports world.

Bjergsen said in the announcement that he has been questioning his passion to put in the work and effort to maintain his play during the 2023 LCS Spring Split, and ultimately made the decision to leave the space.

The storied mid laner assured fans that the decision to leave was not due to 100 Thieves’ level of play or his recent performance as a player, but rather his desire to spend more time with friends and family, as well as pursuing other interests.

Though Bjergsen didn’t definitively close the door on returning to League or the esports scene in the future, it seems that he is prepared to take some time to reflect on his career and what direction he wants to go next.

This story is developing…