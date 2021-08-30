When is the next Escape From Tarkov wipe? Character reset update

Server wipes within Escape From Tarkov can be rather hectic, and players will need to prepare for the next one, as your character is going to be reset once again in the near future.

The hardcore survival battle royale Escape From Takov has remained as one of the most loyal player bases across all of gaming, and the elements within the game have made it fit nicely into its own niche.

With a key emphasis on character optimization along with grabbing the essential gear when you’re embarking on a raid. The developers from time to time will deploy what they’ve dubbed as a server wipe, which essentially resets all characters within the game.

This is a rather big deal in terms of EFT, as players will have to start from scratch, but it may be a little while until the next server wipe.

What are Escape From Tarkov server wipes?

Basically, this is when Battlestate Games will wipe the progress of all players within the game, erasing all of the loot and other items you may have acquired.

Think of this as starting afresh save within a game, when you’ve already got to the final boss. It’s that drastic, to say the least, and while it is severe, players look forward to these server wipes.

This puts all players on the same playing field for a bit, as if you were to jump into a Tarkov lobby for the first time. You’re more than likely going to encounter some pretty high-geared players, who’ll easily dismantle you with their weapons.

When is the next Escape From Tarkov server wipe?

While these server wipes are all the talk when they happen, Battlestate Games have given players an ample amount of time in between wipes to gather materials for their character.

The last EFT wipe was on June 30, 2021, and they seem to follow some sort of pattern when it comes to these resets. As, players have noticed they often occur once every six months or so, making up two server wipes per year.

So keep your eyes peeled for the next Tarkov wipe to happen around late November to December this year!