YouTube is changing how ads work and users are absolutely furious

The world’s top video platform is making big changes to how ads work, but YouTube users are not happy with them at all.

On September 6, YouTube announced major changes to how ads will function with an assortment of modifications to existing features while giving creators less options.

Going forward, beginning in the months ahead, creators will only be able to select placing ads before or after a video. Additionally, there will no longer be options for pre-roll, post-roll, skippable and non-skippable ads.

Live videos will also have a 60 second count down before an ad pops up, giving the creator the option to skip the ad if they choose.

YouTube users blast “unnecessary” changes to ads

In a blog post, Google explained that it was making these changes to “extend best practices within the creator community and optimize creator revenue,” but the response hasn’t been very positive.

Twitter/X account ‘YTAnalytics’ provided a rundown of the planned changes and there was plenty of backlash already in the comments.

“Most of these changes seem really unnecessary,” one slammed.

Elsewhere on X, more users weighed in, mocking Google for giving creators less control while others remained baffled by the ad changes to begin with.

“So glad we have less control. Just what we been asking for. Great job YouTube. As a creator, we want strict guidelines and limitations,” one mocked.

“This sounds so anti-beneficial,” wrote another. “Seems like something that will have a more favorable impact on the company than the creators – which is not the direction you wanna head in if you want to keep your creators.”

We’ll have to wait and see how these decisions pan out and if Google decides to double down on them or ease up on so many modifications at once.

In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for the latest on YouTube, streaming, and more.