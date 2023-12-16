Woman sparks debate about the ‘normal way’ to shower

A woman has sparked a fierce debate on TikTok about the ‘normal way’ to shower, after discovering that she and her mom are opposites.

In a viral clip with over 6 million views, TikToker Alexandra Lee explained that there are “two ways people shower,” after finding out that she and her mother face different directions while washing up.

“When I shower, the shower head is behind me so the water is on my hair and down my back,” she said, adding that she does “turn around occasionally.”

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, her mom mostly showers with the stream of water in front of her, allowing it to hit her in the face. Alexandra admitted she was “shocked” to learn this, and said the “normal way to shower” is facing away from the shower head.

Article continues after ad

“I feel like the normal way to shower is with the shower head behind you.. is anyone else surprised by this?” she asked. “I don’t know why I’m having, like, an epiphany.”

Article continues after ad

TikTok divided over ‘normal way’ to shower

TikTok users in the comments were divided, with many agreeing with Alexandra. “No because voluntarily getting waterboarded doesn’t sound fun at all,” one person wrote. “Back to the water, rotate when needed. There is no other way that makes sense,” another said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Your way is the normal way, like why would you face the water? It makes no sense and makes rinsing your hair harder and your back colder,” a third shared.

Article continues after ad

However, others thought her mom was correct. “I face the water. But it’s not like we stand there with it blasting our faces,” one user commented. “In movies people are always facing the water so that’s correct,” another added.

Article continues after ad

And some users said they rotate so both sides are doused equally. “I constantly move around like a rotisserie chicken! Equal time on both sides,” one said. “Constant rotation is the only way to do it,” another stated.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.