Who are the Menendez brothers and why are they viral on TikTok? - Dexerto

A murder case from 1989 involving Lyle and Erik Menendez is going viral on TikTok, with users weighing in on the verdict. But why has this case, more than three decades old, become such a talking point on the app?

On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez shot their parents dead at their house in Beverly Hills. Initially, the brothers claimed to have no involvement in the death of Kitty and José, but in the months following they went on to spend around $700,000 on cars and trips, which raised suspicion that they were part of their parents’ murders.

After one brother confessed to their psychiatrist, the pair were eventually arrested in 1990, and after that began a long trial that garnered a huge amount of public attention.

They claimed that they murdered their parents as a result of many years of sexual abuse, which they described emotionally in court. While the first trial ended in two deadlocked juries, they were later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Why is the Menendez case so popular on TikTok?

While true crime videos are a popular genre on TikTok, one of the most talked-about cases on the platform is that of the Menendez brothers. Despite happening in 1989, people are still divided over the verdict, and it’s become a hot topic on the app.

Many argue that the men didn’t deserve life sentences, and that the murders were “justified” as a result of the abuse they allege to have endured.

There are entire accounts with thousands of followers dedicated to posting clips from the long court process, and even some that make edits of the Menendez brothers to music.

These videos often rack up millions of views and hundreds and thousands of likes, flooded with comments from people who feel that they should be freed, and it’s ended up becoming a hugely prominent case on TikTok despite happening decades ago.

The brothers remain in prison to this day, and their story continues to pick up traction online.