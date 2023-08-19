Twitch streamer left mortified after bird poops on her head while live

A streamer was live on Twitch when disaster struck and a bird pooped on her head, leaving her shocked and disgusted.

There is nothing like braving the outside world only to find yourself the victim of a bird’s bodily functions. It’s an unpleasant experience many can relate to, with an estimated 150,000 people being pooped on by birds each year.

While finding yourself filling in as a bird’s toilet might not be on the top of many bucket lists, it can be associated with luck and prosperity. Some cultures see being pooped on as the bird choosing a person to receive its “blessing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, one Twitch streamer may have missed the memo, declaring her hatred for birds after one pooped on her head while she was live.

Emi, who goes by ‘ManukiEmi’ online, is a streamer who frequently goes live in the Just Chatting category on Twitch.

She was walking through an undisclosed city and talking with chat when she said, “I don’t need that much sh**.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On queue, Emi flinched and let out a startled cry. Touching her head and investigating the excrement on her hand, Emi’s jaw dropped open as she realized what had happened.

Article continues after ad

“It sh** on my head,” Emi exclaimed. She then added, “Chat, this is why I f***ing hate birds.”

Article continues after ad

Twitch: ManukiEmi Viewers pointed out that Emi was lucky the bird didn’t poop again while she had her mouth open.

“‘I don’t need that much sh**’ famous last words before getting sh** on,” one person commented, pointing out the irony of Emi’s declaration made seconds before the bird flew into action.

Another offered some helpful advice; “If a bird is shitting above you… maybe [don’t] open your mouth wide when you look up? [laughing out loud].”

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news here.