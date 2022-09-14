TikToker uses literal garbage to recreate Ana de Armas’ red carpet outfit

A TikToker went viral after using literal garbage to recreate Ana De Armas’ glamorous red carpet look from the Venice Film Festival.

Content creator Angelica Hicks has shared multiple videos creating budget versions of high fashion outfits worn by celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Kylie Jenner.

In one of her most popular videos, which has amassed over 2.4 million views, she recreated Ana De Armas’ stunning red carpet look.

The ‘Blonde’ actress showed up to the 2022 Venice Film Festival last week in a blush pink Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline and flowing cape-style back. The beautiful gown was accessorized with a chunky choker and bracelet.

Angelica managed to make her low-budget look equaling stunning, using sheer pink trash can liners to simulate the original gown’s fabric. She wrapped some bags around her neck so they dangled to the floor, and draped one around her waist to secure things in.

The TikToker also made her own choker and bracelet, using the mesh sleeves from a pear, while adding a garlic clove to the choker, which resembled the original bauble hanging off the necklace.

Viewers amazed by TikToker’s low-budget recreation of red carpet outfit

TikTok users were stunned by Angelica’s ability to recreate an expensive gown using literal garbage.

“You are so creative. Hope to see you on the red carpet soon!” one person commented.

“If creativity was a person, YOU are the winner,” another one wrote.

“How do you always get it on point?” someone questioned.

Others thought the TikToker’s low-budget outfit looked better than the original.

“I kind of like the material you picked more — it’s a bit more futuristic and innovative,” one person shared.

“It even looks way better than her dress,” another person commented. “The even cooler edgy eco version,” someone else added.