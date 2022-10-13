TikToker mortified serial killer dad wrote to say she looked “fat” in wedding photos

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The daughter of the notorious Happy Face Killer has revealed the disturbing letters her dad sends her from prison in an outrageous TikTok, even mocking her “fat” wedding day photos.

Melissa Moore is the daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, better known as the Happy Face Killer. He earned that monicker by drawing smiley faces on letters he would send to media and authorities in the 90s.

Growing up the daughter of a man who killed at least 8 women is not easy, but Moore has embraced her reality, and she’s since become quite the popular TikToker with over 100,000 followers.

In a viral TikTok, Moore showcased letters her dad sent her from jail and they’re downright eerie, to say the least.

TikToker’s serial killer father calls her “fat”

According to Moore, she got married this summer in July and shortly after, she received a letter from her dad in the mail containing a photo of her at the wedding.

“So, he’s somehow able to see my Instagram from prison,” she explained.

(Click here if TikTok fails to load)

It’s not completely out of the norm for criminals to have internet access, but the fact he’s able to get on Instagram suggests he could potentially interact with others digitally while behind bars.

“In the letter, he says I’m fat and my husband is fat and we don’t run,” Moore added. “He then tells me maybe this marriage will work and ends with ‘why wasn’t I invited?’”

The TikToker went on to show off a Christmas gift she was sent by her dad, containing a purse that his inmate friend had apparently made.

So far, Moore’s disturbing video has been viewed over eight million times, making it her most popular upload on the platform and she plans to reveal more letters in additional clips going forward.